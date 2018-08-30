Toke Makinwa to launch career in music

Agency Reports

On-air-personality and video blogger, Toke Makinwa says that she is set to have a career in music.

The 33-year-old socialite made this known on her favourite social media platform – Instagram.

She posted a video of her studio-session with the popular music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, through her handle: @tokemakinwa.

She wrote, “something is coming, working with the greatest Cobhams Asuquo

“I intend to live my life with no regret, no opportunity wasted and no looking back #onbecomingmore super excited.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Asuquo is a Nigerian producer and songwriter who had produced songs for Banky W, Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, and several others.

Ms Makinwa who had been up-and-doing in her field, has a luxury handbag and skincare line, TM luxury, a brand which produces exquisite leather and beauty goods.

She had also published the book, “On Becoming,” to her credit.

