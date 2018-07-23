Alexis Sanchez fails to shine as United plays 0-0 with San Jose Earthquakes

Manchester United Star Alexis Sanchez failed to inspire his team to victory against San Jose Earthquakes in a friendly in California.

Sanchez who returned to the side after his Visa issue was resolved came so close with a freekick in the first half.

Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho admitted after the game that Sanchez needed the game to keep him in form but admitted that the Manchester United side was not yet a team.

“Good for Alexis, He needed this and he made a good effort, a good physical effort, which is important for him in this moment,” he told MUTV after the game

“We are not a team. We’re a group of players from different teams,

“Some are first-team, some under-23s, some coming from loans and going on loan, some are younger, under-18s. We don’t have a team to play much better than we did but [it’s] one more training session.” he added

