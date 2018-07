Maurizio Sarri, the 59 year old former Napoli coach has been named as the new head coach of Chelsea.

Chelsea which announced the departure of Antonio Conte on Friday offered the Italian a three year deal.

“I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career,” Sarri told ChelseaFC.com

