FG to FIFA: Amaju Pinnick is the authentic NFF Chairman

The Federal Government says it only recognizes the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF as the current & only Nigerian Football Federation Exco.

Special Assistant to the Vice President Laolu Akande today in a tweet said the federal government is ready to work with all stakeholders in resolving the current dispute in the football association, as well as the country’s running battles with FIFA.

“The FG has already conveyed to FIFA its firm position recognizing Amaju Pinnick-led NFF as the current & only NFF Exco. Govt will also continue to work with all relevant stakeholders involved to resolve dispute in a timely manner. FG is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA”, Mr. Akande tweeted.

Nigeria is currently under a FIFA threat of being banned from international football events, unless the crisis in the Football Federation is resolved.

