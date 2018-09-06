Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Football >> I’m happy to be back -Onyekuru

I’m happy to be back -Onyekuru

2 hours ago
Onyekuru

Super Eagle Forward Henry Onyekuru says he is so happy to be back to play for Nigeria.

Onyekuru who is among the 20 players invited by Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against  Seychelles was battling with an injury he picked up while in action for Belgian club, Anderlecht last December.

In a post on his Twitter handle, He noted that he was so happy to join the team in preparation for Saturday’s game.

“Great to be back with my brothers. Nice little beach workout today. Africa is Beautiful!!! 🇳🇬🦅#GoodTimes #GreatPeople,” he tweeted.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.