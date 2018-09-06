I’m happy to be back -Onyekuru

Super Eagle Forward Henry Onyekuru says he is so happy to be back to play for Nigeria.

Onyekuru who is among the 20 players invited by Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles was battling with an injury he picked up while in action for Belgian club, Anderlecht last December.

In a post on his Twitter handle, He noted that he was so happy to join the team in preparation for Saturday’s game.

“Great to be back with my brothers. Nice little beach workout today. Africa is Beautiful!!! #GoodTimes #GreatPeople,” he tweeted.

