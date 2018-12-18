Nigeria Today

Home >> Football >> Manchester United part ways with Jose Murihno

Manchester United part ways with Jose Murihno

1 hour ago
Jose Mourinho has parted ways with Manchester United after nearly three years in Charge of the club.

According to an official  statement from the club website, a search for a new Manager of the club was already underway.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.
A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,”

