Manchester United part ways with Jose Murihno

Share this post:









Jose Mourinho has parted ways with Manchester United after nearly three years in Charge of the club.

According to an official statement from the club website, a search for a new Manager of the club was already underway.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)