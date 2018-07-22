Salah is fit and 100% ready for the new season– Klopp

Liverpool Coach, Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is fully fit and ready for the new season.

“He’s fully recovered, he was fine,” Klopp told reporters on Saturday.

“He is a very serious person and he knows it’s his career. If you can’t [play], you can’t. He looks full of joy, he’s happy to be back.

“It was nice to see him and Sadio. They had an intense year but they’re really looking forward to the season.

“They did the work they had to do, they can start quicker and from another basis. The season starts August 12, so that’s good.”

Salah who dislocated his shoulder during a World Cup Match in Russia trained yesterday with Liverpool ahead of their match International Champions Cup meeting with Borussia Dortmund today.

Ahead of #LFC‘s training session in Charlotte tonight, here’s the latest on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Marko Grujic’s pre-season preparations… ➡️ https://t.co/7kwek2SHBG pic.twitter.com/8zuC3ycDju — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2018

