Covid19: We are Committed to the fight against against Coronavirus and other health challenges – FG

By Abel Udoekene

The Federal Government has restated it commitment to intensify the fight against Coronavirus and other health challenges. This position was contained in an address presented by the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura during a two day free medical outreach organized by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with New Horizons Aid and development initiative, and Health and life international at Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema Local government in Imo State.

According to Senator Omotayo, the free medical services was one of the strategies adopted by the Federal Government to provide medical services aimed at complimenting routine health care service delivery.

The Minister noted that the free medical service was specifically designed to address pressing health issues of rural communities in line with the Universal health coverage of the Federal Government.

“The enlightenment campaign and medical outreach provision of the Ministry is a community focused intensive programme, executed by a coordinated care team with the aim of conducting clinical activities outside health centres, thereby bringing health care directly to the communities” the Minister noted.

“Today’s event has two components. The first is the enlightenment campaign where expert in various field of Medicine have been invited to speak on prevention and treatment of various communicable and non communicable disease that are prevalent in our communities, while the second component is the general check-up, diagnosis and prescription of drugs” the Minister added.

Also speaking, the Permanent secretary Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Olusade Adesola ably represented by the Director of Development and education of the Ministry, Mrs Lauren Braide described the outreach as a strategic plan of the Ministry to enlighten, teach and provide information on prevention and management of common but preventable diseases such as Malaria, diabetes, high blood pressure, cholera, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and the Coronavirus.

“It is pertinent to mention that the free medical outreach intervention programme of the Ministry is carried out rotationally amongst the communities in the nine State of the Niger Delta region” Mrs Braide noted.

On her part, the CEO of New Horizon Aid and Development Initiative, Mrs. Ebi Owoubiri Ogbe during a chat with newsmen maintained that it was pertinent for Nigerians to join hands with the ministry and other health agencies to spread information on preventive measures of any health challenges not panic.

According to her, the best way to tackle any health challenges was to equip citizens with the right information.

“Information is power, the best way we can tackle this issue is to ensure that people are equip with the right information, that is what the Ministry has been doing, as individuals we must maintain good hygienic culture; frequent washing of hands, social distancing, etc is very vital” She noted

Goodswill messages was presented by the Representative of the Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon Eta Mboro, the Honorable member representing Ohaji /Egbema State Constituency, Hon Heclus Cyrocus Okoro, the acting chairman of Ohaji/Egbema Local government, Mr. Egbuawa Emmanuel and many others

