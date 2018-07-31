Late MKO Abiola’s daughter wants people with disabilities to seek for elective positions

The daughter of late MKO Abiola has advocated for people living with disabilities to be allowed to run for elective positions as according to her if they are not allowed to participate, all the ideas they have will not be used to the benefit of the society.

Hafsat Abiola Costello, the president and co-founder of the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) while addressing a gathering at a stakeholders’ workshop on social protection strategic framework for victims in Abuja said people living with disabilities should be allowed to participate in governance and elections just like other Nigerians.

“They should be allowed to run for office. They have the use of their brain and ability to think and if you don’t allow them to participate, all the ideas they have will not be used to the benefit of the society,” she said.

The stakeholders gathering according to her, was organised to validate the research findings and analysis conducted by the group following consultations with people with disabilities.

The findings according to her would be presented to the Federal Government.

