Working too hard can hurt your health, here’s what you should do

By Motivation Africa

If you feel like work is consuming your life, you’re not alone. A recent study found that workers working at least 11 hours a day have a higher risk of depression than people working a standard seven or eight-hour a day. Working for too long often leads to stress and Stress has been linked to all manner of health problems, from high blood pressure, allergies, infertility, indigestion, migraine, skin disorders, ulcers, depression and diabetes.

Some extra hour may bring in more money but it will surely hurt your health. Here’s what you should do

Letting work dominate your life also means you’re probably not getting very much exercise and exercise is so good for your health.

Don’t just sit down to work, stand up, don’t just stand up, walk, take a few minute break and take a walk, it will relieve you a little and freshen up your brain. Exercise keeps your body healthy and helps you to deal with stress.

Letting work dominate your life means you are ignoring your diet.

Snacking cannot replace food, be sure to eat a balanced diet, if possible, take more of fruits instead of snack, then I suggest you develop a food diary, to monitor how you eat, this will not only help keep you fit but it will surely keep you focus

If you are working on a computer, try to avoid anything screen after work, save yourself the stress of eye problem in the long run.

Starring too much on the screen is not good for your eyes, instead of television listen to music, don’t be tempted to stay too long on the screen.

Working too long often lead to fatigue.

Find time to recover, a 20-minute nap, a 17-minute chat with a friend can save you a lot of energy.

Motivation is a movement to inspire Africa (www.motivation.africa) coming soon

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)