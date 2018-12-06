BREAKING: Reading have sacked manager Paul Clement

Share this post:









Reading Football Club has announced the sack of their first team coach, Paul Clement according to a statement on their website.

Clement who was appointed towards the end of March, earned two victories and a final day draw in Cardiff which proved enough to secure the club its Championship status at the end of a challenging 2017-18 campaign.

“However, following five wins in the first 22 league and cup matches of 2018-19, owners Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai have made the difficult decision that the time is now right to make a change.

We would like to thank Paul for his hard work during his time as manager of Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours” the club statement reads

“CEO Nigel Howe will now seek to swiftly identify and appoint a new manager who will fit the Reading mould, build a team which can deliver performances and results that will help us climb the Championship table and lead the club towards promotion in the future.

The club will make no additional comment at this time but will provide further updates as soon as possible” the statement added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)