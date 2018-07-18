A Sky Sports source revealed that Chelsea are considering re-signing Petr Cech If they sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid

Chelsea who has reportedly agreed to sell goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid would only agree a deal when they find a replacement.

Guillem Balague, Sky Sports La Liga expert disclosed yesterday that Chelsea are willing to let Thibaut Courtois leave Stamford Bridge but have told Eden Hazard that he is not for sale.

Courtois who has just one year left on his contract is prepared to see off his contract with no hope of an extension.

Apart from Petr Cech, Chelsea are also interested in Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Brazil goal stopper Allison who is also on the radar of Liverpool.

