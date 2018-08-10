Nigeria Today

Chelsea’s new Goalkeeper, Kepa wants Eden Hazard to stay

1 min ago

Hazard is Chelsea’s prized asset and looks to be staying put.

He’s going nowhere today but could still be sold to Real this summer with the Spanish transfer window open until August 31.

And Kepa is hoping the Belgian stays at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking following his mega £71m move from Athletic Bilbao, the Spaniard said: “I always like to have the best players in my team.

“For him this is a personal situation and I don’t know what he’ll decide, but I would like [him to stay].”

Kepa has been drafted in to replace Thibaut Courtois, who has moved to Real Madrid in a £35m deal.

“I’m incredibly happy to be here,” the Spaniard added. “It’s a great challenge for me.

“It means a lot in my career & personal life. It’s a great step forward.

“It’s very brave of the club to pay for me. In terms of the price, it’s something I don’t think about. I’m just going to be myself & try to give my best.”

“I hope I’ll be able to adjust & adapt as soon as possible.

“I realise the game in England is different but I’ve got a lot of friends, a lot of other Spanish players already playing here, and they’ve given me fantastic references.”

