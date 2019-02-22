Chelsea to appeal FIFA ban

Share this post:









Chelsea football club of England says it will appeal the decision by football governing body FIFA to ban them from signing players for 2 years.

In an official statement from the club. Chelsea noted that the decision was taken out of error and maintained that the club acted within the laid down regulation in signing players and would submit it’s appeal as soon as possible.

The Statement reads:

“Chelsea FC has today received a decision from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations that relate to the international transfer of players under the age of 18.

The decision imposes a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600k Swiss francs. Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.

The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with

FIFA throughout its investigation. Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players. We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players.

Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA”

