Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> It’s official Nzonzi joins AS Roma from Sevilla

It’s official Nzonzi joins AS Roma from Sevilla

1 min ago

Steven Nzonzi has joined AS Roma from Sevilla for around €30m.

The move was confirmed this afternoon by AS Roma official Twitter account after Nzonzi had completed his medicals.

Roma was in advance talk with Malcolm before Barcelona hijack the deal and signed him last month.

According to report from Italy, the failure of Roma to sign Malcolm prompted them to approach Nzonzi.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.