It’s official Nzonzi joins AS Roma from Sevilla

Steven Nzonzi has joined AS Roma from Sevilla for around €30m.

The move was confirmed this afternoon by AS Roma official Twitter account after Nzonzi had completed his medicals.

Roma was in advance talk with Malcolm before Barcelona hijack the deal and signed him last month.

According to report from Italy, the failure of Roma to sign Malcolm prompted them to approach Nzonzi.

