Liverpool beats Manchester United 4 – 1 in International Champions Cup

Liverpool FC last night beat Machester United 4 – 1 in International Champions Cup taking place in the US.

Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo, and Xherdan Shaqiri were on the scoresheet for Liverpool while Andreas Pereira scored the only goal for Manchester United.

Elsewhere Arsenal beats PSG 5- 1, Manchester City were 3 -2 better than Bayern Munich, while Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus won their respective tie on penalties, with Chelsea beating Inter Milan 5 – 4 on penalty after playing 1 – 1 on regular time, Barcelona beating Tottenham 5-3 on penalties after playing 2- 2 on regular time and Juventus beating Benfica 4 – 2 on penalties after playing 1-1 on regular time.

