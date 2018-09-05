Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho Is Set To Serve One Year Jail Term (Read Here)

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has been convicted of tax offences, stretching back over many years.

He had been accused of undeclared whopping sum of nearly €3.3m revenue image rights received at the time he was Real Madrid manager between 2011 and 2012.

According to the EI Mundo, Mourinho has pleaded guilty and has been sent to jail for a year.

However, under Spanish law that states that first time offence of under two years can be served on probation, he is therefore not expected to go to jail .

It was understood that the Spanish tax authorities brought the case against Mourinho in June last year on two counts charge of tax evasion.

Mourinho representatives, Gestifute Media had revealed that at the time under review, he had paid an upward of €26m tax, which is more than an average rate of 41% between 2010 and 2013 while living in Spain.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)