Mohamed Salah scores as Liverpool beats Man City in International Champions Cup

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet as Liverpool beats Manchester City 2- 1 in the International Champions Cup.

It was Leroy Sane who put Manchester City ahead at the 57 minutes before Salah equalises at the 63 minute and a 94 extra minute penalty by Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a deserving win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

A very delighted Salah told Liverpool TV that he was happy to be back

“I am very happy to be back. I feel good and my shoulder is much better. I’m very happy to be back in the squad,” he told Liverpool TV.

“Last year I had a great season – everyone, not just me. When people talk about myself, yes there is some pressure because it was a record

“We also have to improve in the Champions League and finish in a better position in the Premier League.

“But it’s not something I worry about, I just keep doing what I am doing. I am happy about what I am doing, so I just keep doing the same,” he added

