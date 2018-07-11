Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> Read Cristiano Ronaldo’s goodbye letter to Real Madrid fans after joining Juventus

Read Cristiano Ronaldo’s goodbye letter to Real Madrid fans after joining Juventus

1 hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday send a very touching letter to Real Madrid fans after signing a four-year deal with Juventus with a yearly salary of €30m.

In the Letter, he thanked the club, the Fans and the city of Madrid for nine amazing years which he said was the happiest of his life.

He pleaded with the fans to understand the need for him to move on.

Read the letter well: 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.