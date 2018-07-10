Transfer gossips: All you need to know about International football transfer
Real Madrid and Juventus are close to agreeing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo with significant developments likely in the next 48 hours. (Source: SkySports)
Fernando Torres has announced he will join Japanese side Sagan Tosu. (Source:
@saganofficial17)
Manchester City are set to announce the Riyad Mahrez signing after a £67m fee and a £200,000-a-week contract was agreed. (Source: Daily Mirror)
Manchester United have opted against pursuing a deal for Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir. (Source: MEN)
Barcelona have signed Arthur from Gremio on a 6-year contract for €31m + €9m add ons. His buy-out clause is €400m. (Source:
@FCBarcelona)
Kenedy is travelling to Newcastle this evening. The Chelsea winger will have a medical tomorrow ahead of a season-long loan. (Source: SkySports)
Mario Balotelli is in Marseille to finalise a free transfer from Nice. He’s expected to sign a two-year deal on £175,000-a-week. (Source: RMC Sport)
Neymar wants striker Edinson Cavani to leave PSG, with Napoli a possible destination for the 31-year-old Uruguay international. (Source: SPORT)
Paris St-Germain want to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho for £239m to help keep Neymar at the club. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Hull City have signed David Milinković from Genoa on a 3-year deal. Undisclosed fee. (Source:
@HullCity)
