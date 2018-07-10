Transfer gossips: All you need to know about International football transfer

Real Madrid and Juventus are close to agreeing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo with significant developments likely in the next 48 hours. (Source: SkySports)

Fernando Torres has announced he will join Japanese side Sagan Tosu. (Source: @ saganofficial17)

Manchester City are set to announce the Riyad Mahrez signing after a £67m fee and a £200,000-a-week contract was agreed. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have opted against pursuing a deal for Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir. (Source: MEN)

Barcelona have signed Arthur from Gremio on a 6-year contract for €31m + €9m add ons. His buy-out clause is €400m. (Source: @ FCBarcelona)

Kenedy is travelling to Newcastle this evening. The Chelsea winger will have a medical tomorrow ahead of a season-long loan. (Source: SkySports)

Mario Balotelli is in Marseille to finalise a free transfer from Nice. He’s expected to sign a two-year deal on £175,000-a-week. (Source: RMC Sport)

Neymar wants striker Edinson Cavani to leave PSG, with Napoli a possible destination for the 31-year-old Uruguay international. (Source: SPORT)

Paris St-Germain want to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho for £239m to help keep Neymar at the club. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Hull City have signed David Milinković from Genoa on a 3-year deal. Undisclosed fee. (Source: @ HullCity)

