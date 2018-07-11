Transfer gossips: All you need to know about international Football Transfer

Manchester City has signed Riyad Mahrez from Leicester for £60m on a 5-year contract. (Source: @ ManCity)

Rangers have completed the signing of Umar Sadiq on a season-long loan from Roma, subject to international clearance. (Source: @ RangersFC)

Manchester United and Real Madrid have met officials from Lazio to discuss a move for Sergej Milinković-Savić. (Source: Il Messaggero)

Juventus have told Liverpool they can sign Croatian winger Marko Pjaca this summer for £22m. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Brom midfielder Sam Field has signed a new contract, keeping at the club until 2022. (Source: @ WBA)

Juventus have confirmed the financial details of the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: €100m fee, plus €12m in add ons, to be paid over two years. Contract to June 2022. (Source: @ juventusfc)

Southampton have signed Angus Gunn from Manchester City. Fee around £13.5m. (Source: @ SouthamptonFC)

