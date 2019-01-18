Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this evening

Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this evening

55 mins ago
Share this post:

Manchester United players and staff want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be offered the permanent manager’s role after his 100% win start. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea are also closing in on a £31m deal for Zenit Saint-Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes. (Source:Express)

Andrew Robertson has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool. (Source:@LFC)

Nottingham Forest have signed Yohan Benalouane from Leicester City on an 18-month contract. Undisclosed fee. (Source: @NFFC)

Chelsea are to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a new deal worth as much as £70,000 to keep him. (Source: Mail)

Tottenham will turn to Giuseppe Rossi to ease their striking crisis. He’s been training with Manchester United and Spurs are considering offering him as pay-as-you-play deal. (Source:Tuttosport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will soon have a formal interview for the full-time Manchester United manager’s job. (Source: Sun Sport)

Cardiff City have signed Oumar Niasse from Everton on loan until June. (Source: @CardiffCityFC)

Marc Albrighton has signed a new contract to keep him at Leicester City until June 2022. (Source: @LCFC)

Aaron Ramsey’s contract at Juventus is worth £300,000-a-week meaning he’s one of the highest paid British footballers in the world. (Source: Times)

Manchester United are set to offer Marcus Rashford a new deal that will double his current wage to £150,000-a-week. (Source: Mirror)

Manchester United are set to sign 16-year-old Noam Emeran from Amiens. Fee could be as little as £90,000. (Source:Courrier Picard)

Derby County are in talks to sign former Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole on a deal until the end of the season. (Source: Sky Sports)

Gonzalo Higuaín will fly into London today to complete his loan move to Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri wants it done before midday so he’s available for Arsenal. (Source: Express)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 188 times, 188 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh