Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this evening

Manchester United players and staff want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be offered the permanent manager’s role after his 100% win start. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea are also closing in on a £31m deal for Zenit Saint-Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes. (Source:Express)

Andrew Robertson has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool. (Source:@LFC)

Nottingham Forest have signed Yohan Benalouane from Leicester City on an 18-month contract. Undisclosed fee. (Source: @NFFC)

Chelsea are to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a new deal worth as much as £70,000 to keep him. (Source: Mail)

Tottenham will turn to Giuseppe Rossi to ease their striking crisis. He’s been training with Manchester United and Spurs are considering offering him as pay-as-you-play deal. (Source:Tuttosport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will soon have a formal interview for the full-time Manchester United manager’s job. (Source: Sun Sport)

Cardiff City have signed Oumar Niasse from Everton on loan until June. (Source: @CardiffCityFC)

Marc Albrighton has signed a new contract to keep him at Leicester City until June 2022. (Source: @LCFC)

Aaron Ramsey’s contract at Juventus is worth £300,000-a-week meaning he’s one of the highest paid British footballers in the world. (Source: Times)

Manchester United are set to offer Marcus Rashford a new deal that will double his current wage to £150,000-a-week. (Source: Mirror)

Manchester United are set to sign 16-year-old Noam Emeran from Amiens. Fee could be as little as £90,000. (Source:Courrier Picard)

Derby County are in talks to sign former Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole on a deal until the end of the season. (Source: Sky Sports)

Gonzalo Higuaín will fly into London today to complete his loan move to Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri wants it done before midday so he’s available for Arsenal. (Source: Express)

