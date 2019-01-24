Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this morning

Share this post:









José Mourinho has put himself in the frame for the Paris Saint-Germain job after meeting with the club’s Qatari president. (Source: Sun Sport)

Chelsea winger Victor Moses is set to join Turkish side Fenerbahçe on loan. (Source: GOAL)

Real Madrid are prepared to include James Rodríguez in any deal to sign to Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Source: AS)

Liverpool have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Source: BILD)

Chelsea flop Álvaro Morata will join Atlético Madrid today on loan for £4.4m with an option to buy for £43.7m. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares this month. (Source:@DiMarzio)

Borussia Dortmund have made contact with Wilfried Zaha’s representatives over a summer move. Crystal Palace are likely to demand at least £50m. (Source:Guardian)

Juventus have announced the financial details of Gonzalo Higuaín’s transfer. Chelsea have an option to extend the initial loan until June 2020 for €18m or to buy permanently for €36m. (Source:@juventusfcen)

PSG have been linked with a big-money move for midfielder Allan. The French club are thought to value him at €70m, while Napoli want closer to €100m. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Rafael Benítez is ready to leave Newcastle at the end of the season if he is not backed with two new signings before the transfer window closes. (Source: Daily Mail)

Sunderland striker Josh Maja is on the verge of joining Bordeaux for a deal that could rise to £3.5m. (Source: SkySports)

Roma sporting director Monchi is at the top of Arsenal’s list to become their new technical director. (Source: Independent)

PSG are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of midfielder Leandro Paredes for around £35m. (Source: Telegraph)

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola will meet with Manchester United’s board in February to discuss a new contract for the player. (Source: Daily Express)

