Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this afternoon

Chelsea have rejected Barcelona’s offer to swap Willian for Malcom plus cash. (Source: Telegraph)
Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi. (Source: Mirror)
Arsenal are in the hunt to steal Porto midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: Sun Sport)
Tottenham are keen on Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. (Source: Sky Sports)
Manchester City are lining up West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. (Source: Sun Sport)
West Ham have issued a short statement to say Marko Arnautović is not for sale.
“Marko has a contract and we fully expect him to honour it. He is not for sale.”
(Source: WestHamUtd)
Watford have loaned striker Marvin Zeegelaar to Udinese until the end of the season. (Source: Udinese 1896)
The brother and agent of Gonzalo Higuaín, Nicolas, in currently in London. Talks with Chelsea likely. (Source: Evening Standard)
Wigan have signed Anthony Pilkington from Cardiff City on an 18-month permanent contract.
(Source: LaticsOfficial)
Manchester United are on the verge of signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas for a cut-price deal of £30.5m. (Source: Sun Sport)
Aaron Ramsey will have a medical at Juventus on Sunday. (Source: Sky Sports)
Atlético Madrid have joined the race to sign Álvaro Morata. (Source: Daily Mail)
Mauricio Pochettino has identified Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a replacement for Mousa Dembele. (Source: Daily Express)
