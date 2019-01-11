Nigeria Today

Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this afternoon

Chelsea have rejected Barcelona’s offer to swap Willian for Malcom plus cash. (Source: Telegraph)

Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi. (Source: Mirror)

Arsenal are in the hunt to steal Porto midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: Sun Sport)

Tottenham are keen on Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. (Source: Sky Sports)

Manchester City are lining up West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. (Source: Sun Sport)

West Ham have issued a short statement to say Marko Arnautović is not for sale.

“Marko has a contract and we fully expect him to honour it. He is not for sale.”

(Source: WestHamUtd)

Watford have loaned striker Marvin Zeegelaar to Udinese until the end of the season. (Source: Udinese 1896)

The brother and agent of Gonzalo Higuaín, Nicolas, in currently in London. Talks with Chelsea likely. (Source: Evening Standard)
Wigan have signed Anthony Pilkington from Cardiff City on an 18-month permanent contract.
(Source: LaticsOfficial)

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas for a cut-price deal of £30.5m. (Source: Sun Sport)

Aaron Ramsey will have a medical at Juventus on Sunday. (Source: Sky Sports)

Atlético Madrid have joined the race to sign Álvaro Morata. (Source: Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino has identified Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a replacement for Mousa Dembele. (Source: Daily Express)

