Transfer news: All you need to Know About International Football transfer this morning

Odds are falling on Arsenal signing Ousmane Dembélé after Barcelona completed the signing of Malcom. (Source: Betfair)

Chelsea are considering a £57m move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: Evening Standard)

Liverpool will keep striker Daniel Sturridge this season and are prepared to lose him next summer on a free transfer. (Source: Liverpool Echo)

Rob Green is set to have a Chelsea medical this afternoon. Personal terms have been agreed. Short-term move only. (Source: Telegraph)

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is in advanced talks to become the manager of the Iraq national team. (Source: Sky Sports)

Liverpool are set to make one more mega-money signing before the transfer window shuts. (Source: ESPN)

Spurs fans could be sent into meltdown with the club set to accept a £60m offer from Real Madrid for Hugo Lloris. (Source: The Sun)

Newcastle are in talks to sign Deportivo La Coruna defender Fabian Schar, who has a £3.5m release clause. (Source: Mail)

Fulham have signed Andre Schurrle on a two-year loan deal from German club Borussia Dortmund. (Source: @ FulhamFC)

Manchester City have announced the signing of 17-year-old Claudio Gomes from Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: @ ManCity)

Wolves have signed Jonny Castro on a season-long loan from Atlético Madrid. (Source: @ Wolves)

Brighton have signed winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for £17m. (Source: @ OfficialBHAFC)

Bayern Munich have signed Alphonso Davies on a contract until 2023 for €19m. (Source: @ FCBayernEN)

