Transfer news: All you need to know about International football transfer this morning

Manchester United have opened talks with Chelsea over the signing of defender Kurt Zouma. (Source: L’Equipe)

Manchester United representatives have been involved in a meeting for PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa in the late hours of last night. (Source: L’Equipe)

Watford have put €20m on the table for Lille midfielder Thiago Maia. (Source: Le10 Sport)

Bacary Sagna has joined Montreal Impact on a contract until the end of the 2018 MLS season with the option of an extra year. (Source: @ impactmontreal)

Joe Bryan is having a medical at Fulham this morning, despite signing a contract with Aston Villa yesterday. (Source: SkySports)

Leicester City have agreed a fee of around £20m with Freiburg for defender Çağlar Söyüncü. (Source: SkySports)

Photo confirmation of Kepa Arrizabalaga world record £71m move to Chelsea. He’s signed a 7-year deal. (Source: @ ChelseaFC)

Scott Malone has joined Derby County on a three-year deal from Huddersfield. (Source: @ dcfcofficial)

Schalke are in talks with Tottenham over the loan signing of Danny Rose. (Source: SkySports)

Real Madrid have now announced the transfer of Thibaut Courtois on a 6-year contract. He’ll have his medical tomorrow and be presented to the media at 1 pm. (Source: @ realmadriden)

(Source: @ AVFCOfficial) Aston Villa have signed John McGinn on a four-year deal from Hibernian. Undisclosed fee.

Arsenal are weighing up a late move for Domagoj Vida after being told they will have to pay £26.9m to sign the Besiktas defender. (Source: Evening Standard)

Joe Bryan has undergone a medical and looks set to join Aston Villa for £5m in the next few hours. (Source: SkySports)

Manchester United are still interested in signing Jérôme Boateng on loan from Bayern. The player is now keen on the move. (Source: SkySports)

Chelsea confirm €35m Courtois sale to Real Madrid as Kovacic moves to London (Source: Goal)

