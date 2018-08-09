Transfer news: All you need to know about International football transfer this morning
Manchester United have opened talks with Chelsea over the signing of defender Kurt Zouma. (Source: L’Equipe)
Manchester United representatives have been involved in a meeting for PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa in the late hours of last night. (Source: L’Equipe)
Watford have put €20m on the table for Lille midfielder Thiago Maia. (Source: Le10 Sport)
Bacary Sagna has joined Montreal Impact on a contract until the end of the 2018 MLS season with the option of an extra year. (Source:
@impactmontreal)
Joe Bryan is having a medical at Fulham this morning, despite signing a contract with Aston Villa yesterday. (Source: SkySports)
Leicester City have agreed a fee of around £20m with Freiburg for defender Çağlar Söyüncü. (Source: SkySports)
Photo confirmation of Kepa Arrizabalaga world record £71m move to Chelsea. He’s signed a 7-year deal. (Source:
@ChelseaFC)
Scott Malone has joined Derby County on a three-year deal from Huddersfield. (Source:
@dcfcofficial)
Schalke are in talks with Tottenham over the loan signing of Danny Rose. (Source: SkySports)
Real Madrid have now announced the transfer of Thibaut Courtois on a 6-year contract. He’ll have his medical tomorrow and be presented to the media at 1 pm. (Source:
@realmadriden)
