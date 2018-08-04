Transfer news: All you need to Know about International Football transfer this morning

Manchester United are considering offering Anthony Martial to Bayern Munich as part of a deal to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Mirror)

Fiorentina have announced that Kevin Mirallas is set to join the club on a season-long loan subject to a medical. (Source: @ acffiorentina)

Burnley have agreed a £13m fee with Middlesbrough for Ben Gibson. (Source: Sky Sports)

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have officially reached a £27m agreement for the transfer of Arturo Vidal. 3-year deal. Medical in the coming days. (Source: @ FCBarcelona)

Anderlecht’s Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker has turned down moves to the Premier League, rejecting both Crystal Palace and Wolves. (Source: Sun)

Newcastle are interested in signing Paris St-Germain’s French Under-20 international Stanley N’Soki. (Source: Mail)

Chelsea and England defender Ruben Loftus-Cheek will seek a loan move abroad if he does not get much playing time at the start of the season. (Source: Times)

Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacić after he reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho’s style of play. (Source: Calciomercato)

Alex Iwobi has signed a new 4-year contract with Arsenal. (Source: @ Arsenal)

Maurizio Sarri hopes Chelsea sign at least one midfielder before the transfer window closes, but the coach does not expect the club to be busy ahead of Thursday’s deadline. (Source: Goal)

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ( Source: Mundo Deportivo.)

AC Milan are preparing a huge €120 million (£106.9m/$139m) bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Source: La Stampa.)

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has completed a €7.5 million (£6.7m/$8.7m) move to Fiorentina (Source: @acffiorentina)

The agent of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has urged the Blues to sell their No.1 to Real Madrid. (Source: Goal)

