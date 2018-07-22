Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football Transfer this morning

Real Madrid are preparing to make an opening £112m offer for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard. (Source: Evening Standard)

Aleksandr Golovin will join AS Monaco imminently and have beaten Chelsea to the transfer. The deal is worth €30m. (Source: L’EQUIPE)

Atlético Madrid have made an enquiry about taking Olivier Giroud on loan for the season. Chelsea want permanent deal though. (Source: Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are set to make a surprise bid for Tottenham and England star Kieran Trippier. (Source: Sun)

Real Madrid have reserved the No.7 shirt, vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo, for Eden Hazard. (Source: Mirror)

AS Roma have made a £31.3m offer to Bordeaux to sign Everton target Malcom. (Source: Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have put Thierry Henry on a shortlist of candidates if the club’s new Egyptian owners decide to replace Steve Bruce as manager. (Source: Mail)

West Brom will battle Middlesbrough and QPR to sign Iceland striker Viðar Örn Kjartansson from Maccabi Tel Aviv. (Source: Mirror)

Feyenoord are in discussions with Southampton about taking back their former midfielder Jordi Clasie on a season-long loan. (Source: Sky Sports)

Sporting Lisbon have made a loan enquiry about Leicester City forward Islam Slimani. (Source: Sky Sports)

Everton have made a £22m bid for Barcelona’s 25-year-old defender Lucas Digne. (Source: Mirror)

Crystal Palace are seeking £70m for Wilfried Zaha, with Everton and Borussia Dortmund mulling over bids. (Source: Sun)

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart could be on his way to Chelsea with the Blues considering a £5m bid. (Source: Sun)

West Ham and Newcastle are in talks with Atlanta United and Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron. £10m fee. (Source: Sun Sport)

