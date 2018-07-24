Transfer news: All you need to know About International Football transfer this morning

Chelsea have told Real Madrid they will not be bullied into selling Eden Hazard, not even for £170m. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Anthony Martial will almost certainly leave Manchester United in the window. José Mourinho doesn’t want to keep a player who wants to leave. (Source: Mirror)

Barcelona have put in an improved £64.2m bid for Chelsea winger Willian. (Source: Evening Standard)

Real Madrid have signed ‘keeper Andriy Lunin from FC Zorya Luhansk on a 6-year deal. (Source: @ realmadrid)

Thibaut Courtois’ potential move to Real Madrid is being held up while Chelsea attempt to replace the goalkeeper. (Source: MARCA)

Richarlison is currently undergoing his medical in Merseyside ahead of his £50m move to Everton from Watford. (Source: SkySports)

Wolves have agreed to sign Portugal midfielder João Moutinho from Monaco for £5m on a two-year contract. (Source: SkySports)

Manchester United want to sign one of Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld or Leonardo Bonucci this summer. (Source: Daily Mail)

Roma are considering making a bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech following the sale of Alisson to Liverpool. (Source: Sun Sport)

Crystal Palace are set to launch an audacious bid to sign free agent midfielder Yaya Touré. (Source: Sun Sport)

Sadio Mané is set to follow Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino by signing a new 5-year contract at Liverpool. (Source: @ MelissaReddy_)

Bristol City have announced via Facebook Live that Marlon Pack has signed a new 3-year deal with the club. (Source: @ BristolCity)

FC Porto have signed Chancel Mbemba from Newcastle United for around £6m. (Source: @ FCPorto)

(Source: @ Atleti) Atlético Madrid have signed ‘keeper Antonio Adán from Betis on a 2-year contract.

Chelsea are still interested in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín but now face competition from AC Milan. (Source: Sky Italia)

