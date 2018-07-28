Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football transfer this morning
Jordan Pickford is Chelsea’s no.1 transfer target and are lining him up as a replacement should they sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. (Source: Sky Sports)
Thomas Lemar has passed his medical at Atlético Madrid ahead of €60m move from Monaco. (Source:
@Atleti)
Wolves and Porto are locked in battle to sign Beşiktaş defender Pepe who will cost £7m. (Source: Birmingham Mail)
Manchester United want Toby Alderweireld. Tottenham wants £55m or Anthony Martial to be included in the negotiations. (Source: Independent)
Yoshinori Muto has agreed terms with Newcastle United and passed his medical but still waiting for confirmation of work permit. (Source:
@lee_ryder)
Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald has signed a new 2-year deal at the club. (Source:
@FulhamFC)
Beşiktaş have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet. (Source: Sky Sports)
Oldham Athletic have re-signed Jonathan Benteke on a 1-year contract. (Source:
@OfficialOAFC)
Monaco have signed midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow for around €30m. (Source:
@AS_Monaco)
Werder Bremen have signed Davy Klaassen from Everton for around €15m. (Source:
@werderbremen_en)
Real Madrid may make an £89m move for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani. (Source: AS)
