Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football transfer this morning

4 hours ago
Pickford

Jordan Pickford is Chelsea’s no.1 transfer target and are lining him up as a replacement should they sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. (Source: Sky Sports)

Thomas Lemar has passed his medical at Atlético Madrid ahead of €60m move from Monaco. (Source: )

Wolves and Porto are locked in battle to sign Beşiktaş defender Pepe who will cost £7m. (Source: Birmingham Mail)

St Mirren have signed Matty Willock on a season-long loan from Manchester United. (Source: )

Manchester United want Toby Alderweireld. Tottenham wants £55m or Anthony Martial to be included in the negotiations. (Source: Independent)

Yoshinori Muto has agreed terms with Newcastle United and passed his medical but still waiting for confirmation of work permit. (Source: )

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald has signed a new 2-year deal at the club. (Source: )

Beşiktaş have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet.  (Source: Sky Sports)

Oldham Athletic have re-signed Jonathan Benteke on a 1-year contract. (Source: )

Monaco have signed midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow for around €30m. (Source: )

Werder Bremen have signed Davy Klaassen from Everton for around €15m. (Source: )

Real Madrid may make an £89m move for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani. (Source: AS)

