Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football Transfer

Eden Hazard has hinted he would still be interested in a move to Real Madrid even though Zinedine Zidane has left the club. (Source: Evening Standard)

Barcelona have made a £53m bid for Chelsea winger Willian. (Source: Sky Sports)

Juventus are expected to make Gonzalo Higuaín, who has been linked with Chelsea, available for transfer this summer. (Source: Calciomercato)

Real Sociedad have signed Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Newcastle for €12m. (Source: @ RealSociedadEN)

Fulham have signed Jean Michaël Seri on a 4-year deal from OGC Nice. Fee around £18m. (Source: @ FulhamFC)

Barcelona have signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla after activating his €36m release clause. He’s joined on a 5-year deal. (Source: @ FCBarcelona)

Arthur has completed his medical at Barcelona and is currently being unveiled to the media. (Source: @ FCBarcelona)

Fulham have signed French defender Maxime Le Marchand from Nice. (Source: @ FulhamFC)

Newcastle have signed Kennedy from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Source: @ NUFC)

Nabil Fekir has made clear to Lyon’s owner he still wants a move to Liverpool. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Arsenal could be set to lose goalkeeper David Ospina with Boca Juniors looking to complete a £6m deal for the Colombian. (Source: Daily Mirror)

iverpool will not attempt to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus despite the Italian side’s record move for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook