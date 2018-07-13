Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football Transfer
Eden Hazard has hinted he would still be interested in a move to Real Madrid even though Zinedine Zidane has left the club. (Source: Evening Standard)
Barcelona have made a £53m bid for Chelsea winger Willian. (Source: Sky Sports)
Juventus are expected to make Gonzalo Higuaín, who has been linked with Chelsea, available for transfer this summer. (Source: Calciomercato)
Real Sociedad have signed Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Newcastle for €12m. (Source:
@RealSociedadEN)
Fulham have signed Jean Michaël Seri on a 4-year deal from OGC Nice. Fee around £18m. (Source:
@FulhamFC)
Barcelona have signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla after activating his €36m release clause. He’s joined on a 5-year deal. (Source:
@FCBarcelona)
Arthur has completed his medical at Barcelona and is currently being unveiled to the media. (Source:
@FCBarcelona)
Fulham have signed French defender Maxime Le Marchand from Nice. (Source:
@FulhamFC)
Newcastle have signed Kennedy from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Source:
@NUFC)
Nabil Fekir has made clear to Lyon’s owner he still wants a move to Liverpool. (Source: Daily Mirror)
Arsenal could be set to lose goalkeeper David Ospina with Boca Juniors looking to complete a £6m deal for the Colombian. (Source: Daily Mirror)
iverpool will not attempt to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus despite the Italian side’s record move for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Daily Mirror)
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Leave a Reply