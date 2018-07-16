Nigeria Today

Transfer news: All you need to know about international football transfer

2 hours ago

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with the Chelsea’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Source: HLN)

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in Turin ahead of his unveiling as a Juventus player. (Source: )

Real Madrid are ready to break the world record with a £200m bid for Eden Hazard after the forward said he wanted to leave Chelsea. (Source: Mail on Sunday)

West Ham have signed Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a club-record fee of £35m + £7m add-ons on a four-year contract. (Source: )

Barcelona are interested in PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Steven N’Zonzi of Sevilla this summer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United are interested in signing Croatia’s Ante Rebić. The Eintracht Frankfurt winger would cost around £40m. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

