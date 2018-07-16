Transfer news: All you need to know about international football transfer
Real Madrid are in advanced talks with the Chelsea’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Source: HLN)
Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in Turin ahead of his unveiling as a Juventus player. (Source:
@JuventusFC)
Real Madrid are ready to break the world record with a £200m bid for Eden Hazard after the forward said he wanted to leave Chelsea. (Source: Mail on Sunday)
West Ham have signed Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a club-record fee of £35m + £7m add-ons on a four-year contract. (Source:
@WestHamUtd)
Barcelona are interested in PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Steven N’Zonzi of Sevilla this summer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Manchester United are interested in signing Croatia’s Ante Rebić. The Eintracht Frankfurt winger would cost around £40m. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Leave a Reply