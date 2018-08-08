Transfer news: All you need to know about International football transfer this morning

Thibaut Courtois is waiting in Belgium for a call to travel to Madrid. Real Madrid expect to finalise the deal tomorrow for £35m. (Source: @ HLNinEngeland)

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United team-mates he wants to leave and has already agreed a £350,000-a-week contract with Barcelona. (Source: Daily Mail)

Tottenham have made a £25m bid for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. (Source: Sky Sports)

Thibaut Courtois has agreed a 5-year contract at Real Madrid and is now waiting for the clubs to agree a fee. (Source: COPE)

Jérôme Boateng has personally called José Mourinho to tell him that he is grateful for the interest, but he doesn’t want to move to Manchester United. (Source: BILD)

Barcelona now think Manchester United would take Ivan Rakitić and Ousmané Dembélé in exchange for Paul Pogba. (Source: Express)

FC Porto have signed Éder Militão from São Paulo on a 5-year contract. (Source: @ FCPorto)

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has joined Bournemouth for a club record £25m fee from Levante on a five-year deal. (Source: @ afcbournemouth)

PSV Eindhoven have signed Trent Sainsbury from Jiangsu Suning on a 3-year contract. Free transfer. (Source: @ PSV)

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is a target for Turkish clubs Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe. (Source: Sun)

Burnley have signed Matěj Vydra from Derby County on a three-year contract. Undisclosed fee. (Source: @ BurnleyOfficial)

Fulham have completed the signing of Calum Chambers on a season-long loan from Arsenal. (Source: @ FulhamFC)

Barcelona are willing to consider using Ivan Rakitić or Ousmane Dembélé as makeweights in a deal to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko on loan. He joined from Monaco for £40m last summer. (Source: @ SkyKaveh)

Manchester United are preparing a “huge” bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. (Source: Calciomercato)

