Army denies killing of 30 soldiers by Boko Haram in Borno

The Nigerian army says it is untrue reports that Boko Haram yesterday killed about 30 of its men when they stormed an army base at Zari village, in northern Borno State, late Thursday, and briefly seized it after a fierce battle.

Reports credited to international news agency, Agence France Presse, AFP, had claimed that at least 30 Nigerian soldiers were killed in combat with Boko Haram jihadists who overran a military base in the northeast near the border with Niger.

According to the report, scores of jihadists in trucks stormed the base at Zari village, in northern Borno State, late Thursday, and briefly seized it after a fierce battle in which 30 soldiers were killed.

Reacting to the news, spokesman for Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, although confirmed the attack to newsmen said he was yet to receive any casualty figure on his desk, if there was any.

“That information is not correct. It’s true that we had an encounter with Boko Haram at a location called Zari. The Boko Haram came to attack that community, and our troops deployed few kilometres away from the location, countered the attack.

“The ground troops were supported by the Air Task Force, and several Boko Haram Terrorists were killed, and we also destroyed many of their equipment, weapons,” he claimed.

