I am dangerously wealthy, whatever I want, comes – Bishop Oyedepo

I am dangerously wealthy, whatever I want, comes – Bishop Oyedepo

2 hours ago
Bishop David Oyedepo
The Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo says he is dangerously wealthy and can get whatever he wants.

Bishop Oyedopo disclosed this at the opening session of Shiloh 2018, the annual gathering of the members of the church at its International Headquarters, Canaan Land, Ota in Ogun State.

According to him, he does not receives ‘kicks’ from government officials and maintained that he has a clear conscience.

“I don’t share any booty from any government. I have a clear conscience. I am dangerously wealthy. I am rich, whatever I want, comes. That’s what they call wealth,” he noted

