Extra: A clear Vision Today Leads To a Clear Victory Tomorrow

6 hours ago
Reno Omokri
By Reno Omokri

If your camera doesn’t focus well, your photo will be blurred. Your mind is a camera. If you don’t focus it on your present, your future will be blurred. Your mind is forming a picture of your future. How good that picture will be depends on how good you focus today. Use your present to develop yourself, just as a photographer uses a lab to develop his negatives. Have a clear vision today and you will have a clear victory tomorrow.

