Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Lead >> Life Style >> Go Ahead and Succeed, Because God Will Never Withdraw The Blessings He Gave You

Go Ahead and Succeed, Because God Will Never Withdraw The Blessings He Gave You

2 hours ago
Reno Omokri
Share this post:

By Reno Omokri

Greetings from Rome. I feel led to tell you that God never withdraws His blessings. Even when Solomon backslid, God never withdrew the wisdom He gave him. So cast your mind back to your childhood. All those dreams you had. All those abilities. They are still there. God will still enable you to fulfil your purpose. Maybe, like Samson, you have shaved your hair by your bad decisions. Don’t worry. Ask yourself what happened when Samson’s hair grew back? His strength returned. The same shall happen to you in Jesus’ name.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh