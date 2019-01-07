Nigeria Today

It’s better To Avoid Temptation Than To Resist It

2 hours ago
Reno Omokri
By Reno Omokri

“Dear men,

It is better to avoid temptation than to resist it. Don’t allow your wife or your family bring a young, nubile house maid to the house to help with chores. She may be your undoing. Instead, help your wife with the children and the chores. Washing plates does not make you less manly. And also, you spend 8 hours a day at work being ordered around by your boss. It affects your ego and forces you to be anodyne. But no matter what, don’t come back home and take out your frustrations on your wife and kids. Bring joy to your home, not attitude.”

