The Two Types of Women in Existence, Which one are you?
5 hours ago
By Reno Omokri
There are two types of women. There are women for satisfying sexual urges and their ambition is to look sexy. That is why men are attracted to them for sex. Then, there are wife materials, whose life ambition is to look lovely, which is why they are loved and married. I have said it before, being sexy is not a compliment. It just means that you are suitable for sex. Don’t be sexy. Be lovely
