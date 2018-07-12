Read Atiku Abubakar’s letter to the House of Reps seeking the support of lawmakers for his 2019 Presidential bid

Nigeria’s former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is taking his 2019 presidential campaign seriously as this time, the ‘Turakin Adamawa’ has found his way to the green chambers of the National Assembly to solicit the support of the lawmakers.

He delivered a letter on his intent to run, and here is an excerpt of that letter;

“After thorough consultations with my families, major stakeholders within and outside the party including party stalwarts, traditional and religious leaders, various youths and women groups, the civil society and the private sector, I, Atiku Abubakar, wish to inform you about my aspiration for the exalted office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria under the flagship of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“As stipulated by the party constitution and guidelines for nomination, it is mandatory that we go through the process of presidential party primary election.

“It is in line with this that I wish to humbly solicit your votes during this all important process.

“I am in no doubt that with your support, in will emerge victorious amongst other candidates at the forthcoming presidential primary election.

“Together, we can liberate, repair and refocus our country Nigeria. Together, we can put Nigeria back in the right pedestal. Together, we can get Nigeria working again.”

