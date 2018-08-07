Nigeria Today

Sacked DSS Boss detained by SARS for breached of national unity

Sacked DSS Boss detained by SARS for breached of national unity

23 mins ago

The sacked director of state security services, Lawal Daura has been arrested by a combined team of the Police and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for “breaching national security” according to reports.

￼Daura was sacked earlier this morning following a directive by the acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

He is currently being detained at the SARS headquarters.

