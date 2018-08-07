Sacked DSS Boss detained by SARS for breached of national unity
23 mins ago
The sacked director of state security services, Lawal Daura has been arrested by a combined team of the Police and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for “breaching national security” according to reports.
￼Daura was sacked earlier this morning following a directive by the acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
He is currently being detained at the SARS headquarters.
