200 security operatives laid siege on my house, this is bad for democracy – Ekweremadu

Deputy senate President Ike Ekweremadu has spoken a day after an alleged siege by security operatives at his Abuja residence.

Ekweremadu who due to the siege could not attend Tuesday’s plenary at the national assembly spoke through his media aide Uche Anichukwu in a statement.

According to the deputy senate president about 200 security agents comprising the Nigeria Police and the DSS laid siege on hus residence for about six hours preventing him and other members of his household from moving out.

“We anticipated that a number of our colleagues in All Progressives Congress (APC) would defect and join People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In anticipation of that, the APC leadership had tried to stop them. When that didn’t happen, the first thing they did was invite President of the Senate to come to the Police. They believed that once the President of the Senate goes to the Police, I would be the one to preside and probably give effect to the letter of defection.

“In anticipation of that, the Police, EFCC, and other security agencies came together, about 200 of them, to stop me from going to the national assembly. They said I should come to the EFCC to give explanation over the things I was accused of. I agreed to follow them even though there was no prior invitation, but they were not eager to let me go to answer the invitation.

“The plan was to stop me and the president of the senate from going to the national assembly today. Unfortunately for them, the president of the senate was already at the senate to preside over the plenary session.

“This is not good for democracy. We must respect the law, respect institutions because that is the only way we can make progress as a nation. This is total embarrassment to our nation. I hope this will not happen again.

“I am very worried. This is a decline in our democracy. I want to call on the media and Nigerians to stand up for Nigeria and ensure we save our democracy,’ the statement read.

Ekweremadu described the incident as as dangerous for Nigeria’s development especially as the whole world expects Nigeria to lead in democracy in Africa.

“When you invade the national assembly, you are invading the temple of democracy. That is exactly what has happened today. This is a major assault on democracy.

“Those advising the president should advise him correctly. As a result of this occurrence, senate had to go on recess when there are outstanding issues to attend to. Nigerians are loosing. Whoever is behind this is not a good friend of Nigeria,” he said.

