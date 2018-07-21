Nigeria Today

2019: As Atiku declares, PDP promises to end APC’s misrule

2 hours ago

The People’s Democratic Party PDP says it is ready to end the misrule of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC during the 2019 general elections.

The National Chairman of the Party Prince Uche Secondus made the disclosure today in Adamawa at the official declaration of the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“PDP is determined to end the circle of continued bloodletting in the country,” he said.

Continuing, he said; “A sign of a drowning party, the APC administration is threatening everybody, the lives of reformed APC leaders are now in danger but we are not afraid, they can’t kill everybody”

The rally which held at Ribadu Square, Yola the Adamawa state capital had in attendance some top shots of the party including the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, former PDP governors and other party chieftains.

 

