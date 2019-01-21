2019 Debate: Even Obasanjo Never Showed Up For Debate – Femi Adesina

Share this post:









Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has said that no law in Nigeria, compels the president to debate.

The debate which held last Saturday, saw president Buhari conspicuously absent, while Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate withdrew at the last minute because Buhari didn’t show up.

The presidential spokesperson said during an interview on Channels TV, thag Buhari didn’t give any firm commitment to the invitation to debate, hence there should be no issue about him being absent.

“I am not sure he also gave a commitment that he was going to be there.”

“If he gave a firm commitment, possibly in writing to the invitation, it is a different matter. I don’t think there was that kind of commitment.”

He also referenced the case of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who he says served two terns but didn’t debate once.

We are in this country when a president that served two terms also refused to show up in the debate. President Olusegun Obasanjo was in office for two terms and he never showed up for any debate.

He noted also that the president had in the past, participated in the debate but there is no law, that says anyone must attend a debate.

“President Buhari has been in the debate in the past as candidate. There is no law that compels you to attend debate, it is a voluntary thing. So, you may choose to attend or choose not to attend.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)