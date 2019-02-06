2019 Election: ‘Accident’ Awaits Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu During The Elections – Hope Uzodinma Reveals

Share this post:









The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed what will happen to the state governor, Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu in the forthcoming election.

Uzodinma declared that “accident” awaits both Okorocha and Nwosu during the election.

The governorship candidate said this when he met with traditional rulers in Ihitte Uboma and Obowo area of the state yesterday.

The former Senator also accused Okorocha of reducing traditional rulers in the state to pupils.

Uzodinma lamented that traditional rulers in the State can no longer speak as royal fathers due to intimidation and harassment from Okorocha’s government.

He, however, assured that he will restore the dignity of the traditional institution in the state if elected.

He said: “The dignity of our royal fathers has been reduced to nothing by Okorocha.

“I will restore that dignity because I will not join Rochas to enjoy the accident that awaits him at the polls as regards his third term ambition through his son-in-law. I will rule with the fear of God.

“I feel so ashamed that majority of the traditional rulers I have visited, stay in an uncompleted building while Rochas and his family stay in different mansions in Owerri and Abuja. Rochas and Uche Nwosu own more than half of the luxury properties in Owerri today.

“Yet they refused to allow our traditional rulers enjoy peace. They order them to Owerri even at midnight, Okorocha turned them to pupils. It is sad because these people are supposed to be the custodians of our customs and traditions”.

Uzodinma also pledged to restore all “that we have lost under Rochas. This is a fight between the poor masses of Imo and the Billionaire Rochas Family. You can imagine a boy who has not worked anywhere in his life apart from being a Personal Assistant to Rochas but today he owns choice properties all over the world.”

