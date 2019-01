2019 Election: Atiku’s Wife, Jennifer Seeks For God’s Intervention In The Affairs Of Nigeria

Share this post:









Mrs. Jennifer Atiku Abubakar, the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, on Saturday at a rally in Asaba, Delta State, led hundreds of women to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

She urged the women to rise up in defence of the nation’s democracy, through prayers and balloting come February 16.

“It is not an easy journey. They will try to derail us. They will try to make us afraid; they will try to confuse us.

“But in all these, we should not be afraid. God is our guiding light. He will show us the way.

“Whatever our religion is, either Christian or Muslim, we need to pray for our nation, to prevent a crisis.

“We do not want war; we can’t afford to go to war. We want to be together, I am crying to my Lord.

“We need to pray to God to hold the nation together. We need to pray for the future of our children,” she said.

Also speaking, the wife of the vice presidential candidate, Mrs. Margaret Obi lauded women in Delta for their large turnout at the rally.

She appealed to the women to give the Atiku/Obi ticket, their mandate, by voting the PDP into power.

NAN reports that, earlier, wife of Delta governor, Mrs. Edith Okowa had assured women in Delta would not be deterred by the antics and highhandedness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Everything has been committed to God’s hands.

“We are neither fettered nor intimidated. As women, I want to urge you to use your vote wisely for a better future,“ she said

