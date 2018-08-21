2019 election: Kwankwaso wants PDP to zone presidency to North West

A former Kano state Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso wants the People’s Democratic Party PDP to zone its presidency to the North West in next years elections.

Kwankwaso who is seeking the PDP’s ticket in the race to Aso Rock in 2019 said this yesterday in Benin while addressing PDP delegates and members during his nationwide consultation on his presidential aspiration.

According to him, based on previous census Kano State is the most populous state and the North West is the most populous region in the country.

“If you are selecting a candidate, you have to under this circumstances look at the geography, history and population of the country. It is a common knowledge based on previous census that Kano State is the most populous state and North West is the most populous region in the country.

“So, if it is true that our former party is fielding a candidate from the North West, it is also necessary for the PDP to consider fielding its candidate from the zone,

“I have no doubt in my mind that the South South and South East are very solid in the PDP. I believe that what we will do in the North with what will come out in the South West, I have no doubt that PDP will be victorious in the 2019 presidential election,” he said.

Kwankwaso said he was better qualified that any other candidate vying for the party’s ticket as he was in the PDP to add value.

