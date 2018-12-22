2019 Election: Yakubu Warns INEC Staff Against Collusion With Politicians/Others

Share this post:









The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned its staff against complicity with politicians or their agents to subvert the electoral process ahead of next year’s general elections.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who gave the warning at the swearing-in of the new Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, yesterday, in Abuja, said all officials of the commission must remain neutral in the discharge of their duties.

He stressed: “As we approach next year’s general elections, the commission will pay attention to the conduct of our officials from the headquarters to the states and local government areas.

“We will not tolerate the complicity of staff with political actors or their agents to subvert the electoral process. All officials of the Commission must remain neutral in the discharge of their duties and committed to protecting the sanctity of the process.

Yakubu added that the Commission had been inundated by applications from several groups within the country requesting to be accredited as observers for the elections, including support groups of candidates contesting in the elections, a development he said was “unacceptable,” as observers are neutral groups interested only in the process and not agents of political parties, candidates or campaign organisations.

He stated:

“The purpose of accrediting observers for elections is a noble one intended to increase the transparency and openness of the process. The reports of observers also serve as a useful feedback mechanism for strengthening our processes and procedures.

“It is, therefore, counter-productive for such an important process to become an all-comers business.“Going forward, the Commission has revised the guidelines for the accreditation of observers. Interested organisations are required to apply to the Commission. Details will be published this weekend and early next week in national newspapers and on the Commission’s website.

