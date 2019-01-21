2019 Elections: Collect Bribe, It’s The Money Stolen From You – Fashola To Voters

Share this post:









The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has advised Nigerians to collect the bribes offered by politicians during the 2019 general elections.

He said the money had been stolen from them and that voters should not reject such offer.

NAN reports that Fashola spoke during the continuation of his neighborhood consultations/campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to two wards in Surulere Local Government of Lagos on Sunday.

Speaking on vote buying, he said, “they would want to bribe you, if they bring the money collect it because it is your money that they stashed away, but, don’t sell your conscience.

“You must make a sensible choice in the interest of yourselves and your children.”

At his own ward G3, Fashola reeled out the achievements of Buhari which included improved power supply.

He said that 108 metering companies have been given licenses to supply meters to address problem of discriminatory and arbitrary billing in the electricity sector.

“It is the solution of our government by the President to intervene in the metering gaps, people were licensed as Gencos and Discos.

“Discos have the contract to supply meters and we hear the concerns of citizens now saying that they want meters because their bills are going up.

“So the President and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the proposal for us supported by the law, the Electric Power Sector Reform, with that, we can license new operators within a licensed area.

“So this time, we are going to create new businesses for meter suppliers under a Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme. That policy has been approved.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has made the regulations around which it will work; 108 companies, small businesses that will also create employments because those companies are now going to be the suppliers of meters.

