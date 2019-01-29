2019 Elections: INEC Releases Official List Of 144 Accredited Observer Groups

Share this post:









The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of 144 domestic and foreign observer groups accredited to monitor how the forthcoming general elections are conducted.

INEC made a full list of the accredited observers on its official website. The list comprised of 116 domestic observers and 28 international observers.

The electoral commission advised all the accredited observers to operate within the binding code of conduct for election observers.

The commission said, “INEC reserves the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.”

